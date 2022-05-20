Get Treatment at Rama Hospital Hapur Ghaziabad – GoMedii

Rama Hospital established in 1995 began within the area of well being care and training and right now has emerged as a globally acknowledged multidisciplinary group with a major presence within the fields of training, medication, well being care, software program and infrastructure. Rama Group was based by Dr. B. s. Kushwahi did it. Today we take delight in our enterprise entities which have change into examples to observe and concentrate on our state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge know-how.

Our mission is to offer good high quality healthcare to all sections of the society, obtain skilled excellence to advance the healthcare sector via analysis and growth and promote affected person care with ethics. Adherence to nationwide and world requirements in healthcare makes Rama Hospital much more particular. If you wish to get remedy at Rama Hospital Click here,

At Rama Hospital, it’s a fixed endeavor to offer the most recent and most superior remedy choices to the sufferers by utilizing state-of-the-art and up-to-date know-how for correct, quick and quick restoration time.

ENT

Our busiest division addresses all of your issues associated to Ear, Nose, Throat, Head & Neck together with Cochlear Implant Surgery and Breath Brain Stem Implant.

Doctor: Kiran Preet

gynecologist

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Pediatrics

Pediatric docs are those that deal with youngsters. Paediatrics at Rama Hospital is likely one of the greatest Child Care Centers in the whole area which is managed by a workforce extremely specialised on this area. Being certainly one of a handful of Level III Neonatal ICUs, the unit additionally transports and takes care of critically in poor health youngsters from neighboring states.

Doctor: Amit Modi

Pediatrician

paediatrics

Cardiology

Over 10,000 procedures are carried out yearly protecting non-invasive and conventional approaches to handle cardiovascular and circulatory system situations.

Doctor: Manish Mittal

heart specialist

cardiology

Gastroenterology

Rama Hospital provides an entire vary of Gastroenterology providers which incorporates medical and surgical amenities by our expert and devoted workforce.

Surgical oncology

The Department of Oncology is essentially the most complete most cancers care heart in the whole area with a concentrate on a holistic strategy to most cancers remedy. With over 100 devoted beds, ultra-modern tools and organ-specific specialist groups, the middle is a most popular selection for complete most cancers care.

Doctor: Majid Talib

medical oncologist

Orthopedics and Joints Surgery

Musculoskeletal Disorders and Injuries, Trauma and General Orthopedic Services, Sports Medicine, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS), Total Knee Replacement (TKR), Total Hip Replacement (THR), and Joint Reconstruction underneath 1 Department.

Doctor: atul jaini

Orthopedists

orthopedic

What are the awards and accreditations of Rama Hospital (Rama Hospital Awards and Accreditations in Hindi)

Rama Hospitals throughout varied departments and areas has put in a powerful and concerted effort due to its world class medical experience, expertise and expertise in addition to relentless dedication to deliver healthcare and self-care to Indian and worldwide sufferers.

Know different specialties of Rama Hospital

anesthesiology

dermatology

common medication

common Surgery

Ophthalmology

Psychiatry

nephrology

neurology

plastic Surgery

Pulmonology (respiratory and chest)

surgical oncology

We have tried to provide you full details about Rama Hospital. If you wish to get remedy on this hospital or wish to seek the advice of any of the above talked about physician then Click here otherwise you us Whatsapp (+91 9654030724) can contact on In addition, it’s also possible to electronic mail us at join@gomedii.com relating to our providers. Our workforce will contact you as quickly as attainable.

Disclaimer: GoMedii is a digital well being care platform that connects all healthcare wants and amenities. GoMedii brings to its readers well being information, well being ideas and all well being associated info via blogs that are verified by well being specialists and docs. All info and information printed within the GoMedii weblog are totally checked and verified by docs and well being specialists, thus verifying the supply of the data.