Get vaccinated 90 times and go see Putin: A beginner’s guide to being an entrepreneur

Remember when U.S. President George W. Bush reportedly mentioned “the problem with the French is that they don’t have a word for entrepreneur”? Also, bear in mind once we all thought nobody dumber than George W. Bush would ever be American president?

Anyway, it’s been an amazing month for European entrepreneurs. Take Austrian Chancellor (checks notes) Karl Nehammer, who went to Moscow to speak nose to nose with Vladimir Putin.

Alas, regardless of MC Nehammer’s greatest efforts and get-up-and-go perspective, the warfare in Ukraine just isn’t over. Still, we did get an replace on Putin’s ludicrously outsized furnishings. Asked concerning the dimension of the desk he sat at in Novo-Ogaryovo, the Russian president’s residence, Nehammer mentioned it was undoubtedly “long” however possibly “not as long as the one in the Kremlin.”

Come to think about it, why haven’t large tables been a part of the EU’s sanctions packages?

You know what else isn’t over? COVID-19. Ah, bear in mind when our greatest drawback was a mere world pandemic! Simpler instances.

The pandemic has, nonetheless, allowed the entrepreneurial spirit to flourish. In Germany, a 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated in opposition to the virus virtually 90 instances with the intention to promote solid vaccination playing cards with actual info on them to individuals not eager to get the jab. If discovered responsible, the person might be jailed, fined or, worse, sentenced to being slapped on the arm as soon as an hour for per week.

Of course if the far-right, tinfoil-hat-wearing, conspiracy-theory varieties are appropriate and the coronavirus vaccine is only a large ploy to permit the authorities and/or Bill Gates to inject microchips into us for monitoring functions, then the German man should now be the world’s largest supercomputer.

Sadly, not everybody in Germany has such a eager curiosity in serving to others as Herr Pincushion.

German Family Minister Anne Spiegel resigned this week after weeks of mounting stress on her to take action. Spiegel was atmosphere minister for the state of Rhineland-Palatinate when giant components of it have been devastated by final summer season’s floods that killed near 200 individuals, however as an alternative of doing her greatest to assist out, she headed off on a four-week journey to France along with her household proper after the catastrophe. She was additionally discovered to have lied about having participated in Cabinet conferences on-line from afar.

Asked if she regretted her actions, Spiegel mentioned she was planning to take an extended, arduous look within the mirror!

“The British entrant in the World Staring Championships suddenly realized he had met his match.”

