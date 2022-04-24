‘Get your child immunised’ – Gauteng health dept urges parents | News24

Immunisation protection of kids beneath the age of 1 dropped within the 2020/2021 monetary 12 months.

The Gauteng well being dept attributed this drop to Covid-19.

This name comes as African Vaccination Week kicked off on Sunday, 24 April and is ready to run to 30 April.

The Gauteng well being division has inspired dad and mom to get their youngsters immunised to guard them in opposition to illness.

In an announcement on Sunday, the division urged dad and mom who may need missed their youngsters’s immunisation dates because of the onset of Covid-19, to make sure that their little ones had been immunised in an effort to defend them in opposition to illnesses.

“Young children from birth until the age of five are vulnerable to many infectious diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, measles, and meningitis.

“Immunisation helps forestall these illnesses, in addition to stimulate a toddler’s immune system to struggle in opposition to infectious illnesses later in life,” the department said.

The statement coincides with the African Vaccination Week which kicked off on Sunday, 24 April and was due to end on 30 April, under the theme: “Vaccines carry us nearer.”

The department further stated that the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted the provision of routine immunisation services and worsened existing sub-optimal immunisation coverage rates in the country.

“These disruptions of routine immunisation companies introduced on by the Covid-19 pandemic may worsen the longstanding challenges in immunisation protection and will lead to secondary outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses,” the department added.

According to the Gauteng health department, the immunisation coverage of children under the age of one was at 87.4% (227 222) in the 2019/2020 financial year.

It dropped to 83.1% (217 717) in the 2020/2021 financial year.

This was followed by an increase, up to 88% (231 991) in the 2021/2022 financial year.

“Following the drop skilled within the 2020/2021 monetary 12 months, because of the onset of Covid-19, we will nonetheless enhance the uptake if extra dad and mom/guardians make sure that they create their little ones to the amenities,” the division stated.