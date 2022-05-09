Getting back on track: Mbalula announces Prasa, private sector plan to resuscitate rail services | News24

Government on Monday gazetted the nationwide rail coverage frameworks that permit the non-public sector to function passenger rail companies.

The transfer seeks to help commuters who’ve been left counting on dearer taxi and bus companies.

Deputy director basic for rail transport, Ngwako Makaepea, stated non-public sector practitioners curious about getting into the passenger rail companies had been already exhibiting nice curiosity.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has introduced that the federal government has gazetted nationwide rail coverage frameworks that permit the non-public sector to intervene and function passenger rail companies.

Addressing the media on Monday from Wolmerton Train Depot, in Pretoria North, Mbalula stated in relation to passenger rail companies, the brand new coverage sought to deal with particularly capability challenges by permitting non-public sector buyers the chance to function passenger rail companies.

“Where Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] cannot run services, the policy introduces concessions on other lines where private sector can operate services. The white paper introduces secondary interventions that will give effect to institutional repositioning and allow for on-rail competition.

“This will then open up the rail market to different operators to compete and enhance operational effectivity that’s wanted to enhance service high quality and aggressive pricing in each the passenger and freight sector,” said Mbalula.

With the aim of reviving and revitalising rail transport in South Africa, the government in 2017 submitted the National Rail Policy White Paper which contained an entire suite of investment and institutional interventions envisaged to be completed by 2050.

Remedial interventions on policy focus on infrastructure investment interventions to enhance rail’s inherent competitiveness, and enabling interventions to alter institutional arrangements to ensure that rail functions effectively in delivering its share of the national transport task.

Transnet, whose rail infrastructure has been underperforming after years of underinvestment, widespread copper cable theft and vandalism, also echoed the interventions contained in the white paper last year when the company called for bids until 31 May from private investors.

This was after the company incurred a loss of R8.3 billion in the 2020/21 financial year.

Mbalula said the White Paper also recognised that present sources of funding for freight and passenger rail were inadequate, and that government would have to ensure that additional sources were tapped.

To this end, the White Paper allows for the involvement of the private sector in financing the construction and revamping the ailing rail infrastructure across the country.

The minister said the National Rail Policy was also critical for fast-tracking the implementation of priority structural reforms in the economy to support economic recovery.

“The key coverage place on the introduction of third-party entry on the rail community is without doubt one of the key thrusts to drive efficiencies and enhance competitiveness.

“The National Rail Policy will guide the building of the local industry capacity thereby boosting the manufacturing capacity and localisation.

“Government will be certain that industrialisation and the native manufacturing of metal and different inputs, rail strains and provides, and rolling inventory is promoted by insurance policies that can require state and personal operators to acquire all provides from South African-based producers,” Mbablula stated.

He stated the coverage would additionally encourage the entry of black, feminine and younger industrialists as native producers, together with by manufacturing joint ventures.

“This will lead to introducing another provision of commuter rail within the Republic, thereby offering a lot wanted mobility, addressing funding constraints and enhancing competitiveness of our commuter rail system,” he said.

The transport minister added that, through this policy, his department and interested stakeholders would “encourage the usage of applicable applied sciences to extend productiveness and acquisition of a lot wanted expertise within the South African financial system”.

Among other things, the new technologies seek to increase the speed and length of the trains- improving efficiency.

The white paper presents a multi-decade vision of how SA’s railway sector should evolve over time. Which will provide policy certainty and enable investment and private sector participation in the sector.

Deputy Director General of Rail Transport Ngwako Makaepea said the new policy also meant that the railway infrastructure could be classified as national key points, like airports, meaning the vandalism that had affected the sector would be addressed.

