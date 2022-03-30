Ghana to start producing own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024 | News24

Ghana will begin producing its personal Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo mentioned on Wednesday in his State of the Nation Address in parliament.

“A bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute,” he mentioned.

That institute will lay out a method that may allow the West African nation to start the primary section of economic manufacturing in January 2024, he added with out offering additional particulars.

So far Ghana has absolutely vaccinated round 21.4% of its 30-million-odd inhabitants in opposition to coronavirus, based on Reuters information.

The authorities lifted most remaining coronavirus restrictions over the weekend, citing quickly declining infections and a comparatively profitable inoculation marketing campaign.

The president additionally introduced a brand new meeting plant with capability to assemble 5,000 new autos each year has been established by Nissan within the jap port metropolis of Tema, which is at present producing Nissan and Peugeot manufacturers of autos for the Ghanaian and West African markets.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.