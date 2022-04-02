Ghislaine Maxwell denied new trial despite juror controversy after verdict

Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for a brand new trial has been denied, with a New York decide ruling {that a} juror who failed to say a historical past of childhood sexual abuse was not biased in opposition to Maxwell.

Circuit Judge Alison Nathan’s decision implies that Maxwell’s sentencing listening to is prone to transfer ahead on June 28 as scheduled. Last December, Maxwell was discovered responsible of intercourse trafficking and 4 different costs associated to serving to her now-deceased former lover Jeffrey Epstein groom and abuse underage ladies.

Lawyers for Maxwell, 60, had argued {that a} new trial must be granted as a result of juror Scotty David, often known as Juror 50, had didn’t disclose that he had been a sufferer of childhood sexual abuse on a questionnaire earlier than jury choice.

David then spoke of his abuse experiences with different jurors throughout the trial, probably swaying their opinions on Maxwell’s guilt, according to a number of post-trial media interviews.

Maxwell’s legal professionals argued that David “should have never been a member of the jury” as a result of discrepancy,” maintaining in a court filing that he falsely answered “three important questions on the juror questionnaire” that all “would have revealed his prior sexual abuse.”

In a hearing earlier this month, David told the court that the oversight resulted from his failing to read the questionnaire properly and that he had no intention of misleading with his answers.

The juror compared his mistake to having “skimmed” a test “method too quick” in one court filing. On Friday, Nathan agreed that David had simply made a mistake while ruling that Maxwell should not be given a new trial.

“The court docket finds Juror 50 testified credibly on the listening to,” Nathan wrote in the ruling. “His tone, demeanor and responsiveness gave no indication of false testimony.”

“The court docket thus credit his testimony that he was distracted as he crammed out the questionnaire and ‘skimmed method too quick,’ main him to misconceive a number of the questions,” she continued.

The judge added that David would not have been removed from from the jury even if he had accurately disclosed his history of abuse on the questionnaire because he “was not biased.”

Nathan’s determination was made solely hours after Maxwell’s attorneys had highlighted an prolonged interview with David from the upcoming Paramount Plus documentary sequence Ghislaine: Partner in Crime as proof of his supposed bias, in accordance with Reuters.

A authorities court docket submitting from earlier this month argued that it was “crystal clear that the defendant received a fair trial” and that David “did not deliberately lie in completing the questionnaire.”

Maxwell may resist 65 years in federal jail following her sentencing listening to.

Newsweek reached out to Maxwell’s attorneys for remark.