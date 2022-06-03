Ghulam Nabi Azad refuses to be No. 2 in Congress, says youth not willing to work with veterans: Report

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad has refused to work within the quantity two place in teh Congress after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had provided him the submit, information company ANI reported citing sources. The assembly between Sonia Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad befell a number of days in the past, earlier than the get together introduced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, the place Azad’s identify didn’t function. Also Read: Pawan Khera tweets ‘kami reh gayi’ after Cong denies RS ticket, Nagma says…

In the dialog, Sonia Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad didn’t speak in regards to the Rajya Sabha election, the report mentioned including that the J&Ok Congress chief was requested whether or not he can be comfy working within the quantity two place within the organisation.

“Today a generation gap has come between the youth running the party and us. There is a difference between our thinking and their thinking. So the youth are not willing to work with the party veterans,” Azad instructed Sonia Gandhi, as quoted by ANI.

It shouldn’t be but clear what position Sonia Gandhi thought for Azad because the No 2 within the get together. Whether he might be made the vp or the working president of the final secretary was not explicitly instructed to him

Ghulam Nabi Azad can also be a face of G-23, the group of Congress leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 demanding an overhaul of the get together and thereby got here to be often known as the ‘insurgent group’. Apart from Ghulam Nabi Azad, G-23 member Anand Sharma has additionally been denied of the Rajya Sabha ticket. But G-23 members Mukul Wasnik and Vivek Tankha have gotten nominations.

Ghulam Nabi Azad was the Leader of Opposition within the Rajya Sabha earlier than he retired in 2021. Mallikarjun Kharge is the current Leader of Opposition.

(With ANI inputs)