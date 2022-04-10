Giancarlo Stanton Continues to Mash Against Red Sox

Chris Bassitt cruised via six innings in his Mets debut, and New York gained its third straight to open Buck Showalter’s tenure as supervisor. The Mets have outscored Washington by 17-4 and can go for a collection sweep Sunday.

Mets 5, Nationals 0: Box Score | Play-by-Play

About 48 hours faraway from getting his decrease lip bloodied by a pitch — a part of a string of Mets who’ve been plunked throughout the season’s first three video games, resulting in a benches-clearing interruption Friday — Alonso despatched a 91-mile-per-hour fastball from Joan Adon (0-1) over the fence in left on a 2-1 depend.

The Mets loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks in opposition to Adon, whose first huge league look got here on the final day of the 2021 common season. That introduced up Alonso, who hit 53 homers in 2019 because the N.L. Rookie of the Year, and a bunch of Mets followers close to the visiting dugout sang a refrain of his full identify.

He took a ball off the face within the ninth inning on opening day, after teammate James McCann had been hit twice earlier. Then Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor received beaned in Game 2, precipitating an on-field confrontation between each golf equipment and two ejections. A fifth hit-by-pitch got here within the third inning Saturday, when Starling Marte was struck by Adon’s looping curveball — however this time, Showalter remained in his dugout, obtrusive with arms crossed.

A day after former Nationals starter Max Scherzer gained his first begin for New York, Bassitt — additionally an All-Star right-hander — did the identical.