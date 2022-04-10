Giancarlo Stanton Continues to Mash Against Red Sox
Giancarlo Stanton grew to become the primary participant to homer in opposition to Boston in six straight video games, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive within the sixth inning that gave the Yankees a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Anthony Rizzo homered for the second straight day to begin the Yankees’ comeback from an early deficit, a tying two-run drive within the fourth.
Yankees 4, Red Sox 2: Box Score | Play-By-Play
Luis Severino made his first begin for the Yankees because the 2019 American League Championship Series because the Yankees improved to 2-0 for the primary time since 2018.
Stanton broke a 2-2 tie when he drove an 0-1 slider from Nick Pivetta (0-1) into the primary row of the left subject bleachers, a 437-foot drive over Boston’s bullpen. Stanton and Rizzo grew to become the primary gamers in Yankees historical past to homer collectively in each of a season’s first two video games.
Stanton’s streak of six straight video games with residence runs in opposition to the Red Sox features a drive in final 12 months’s A.L. wild-card recreation, a 6-2 Yankees loss.
Thee gamers had homered in 5 video games in a row in opposition to Boston: Mickey Mantle (1954), Ken Griffey Jr. (1996-97) and Jim Thome (1997).
After opening as a delegated hitter Friday, Stanton performed proper subject. Stanton hit 9 of 35 homers final 12 months in 16 video games as an outfielder.
Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in a 31-pitch second inning off Severino, who returned late final season from Tommy John surgical procedure. The 28-year-old All-Star right-hander, a 19-game winner in 2018. allowed 5 hits in three-plus innings, struck out 5 and walked none. He threw 65 pitches, together with 35 four-seam fastballs that averaged 97.8 miles per hour.
Six relievers adopted Severino with an inning every of hitless reduction. Lucas Luetge (1-0) pitched the sixth, and Aroldis Chapman labored round a throwing error by new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for his first save.
Boston dropped to 0-2 for the second straight season.
Pivetta allowed 4 runs and 4 hits in 5 ⅔ innings.
In a defensive spotlight that received overshaded on account of Boston’s defeat, Enrique Hernández made a leaping catch on the middle subject fence to rob Aaron Judge of an extra-base hit. Judge’s drive would have been a house run in 21 ballparks.
Alonso’s Grand Slam Powers Mets to 3-0 Record
WASHINGTON — Pete Alonso twirled his bat when his first profession grand slam broke a scoreless tie within the fifth inning, then put his index fingers to his mouth as if hushing the gang after celebrating with teammates close to the plate, propelling the Mets to a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night time.
Chris Bassitt cruised via six innings in his Mets debut, and New York gained its third straight to open Buck Showalter’s tenure as supervisor. The Mets have outscored Washington by 17-4 and can go for a collection sweep Sunday.
Mets 5, Nationals 0: Box Score | Play-by-Play
About 48 hours faraway from getting his decrease lip bloodied by a pitch — a part of a string of Mets who’ve been plunked throughout the season’s first three video games, resulting in a benches-clearing interruption Friday — Alonso despatched a 91-mile-per-hour fastball from Joan Adon (0-1) over the fence in left on a 2-1 depend.
The Mets loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks in opposition to Adon, whose first huge league look got here on the final day of the 2021 common season. That introduced up Alonso, who hit 53 homers in 2019 because the N.L. Rookie of the Year, and a bunch of Mets followers close to the visiting dugout sang a refrain of his full identify.
He took a ball off the face within the ninth inning on opening day, after teammate James McCann had been hit twice earlier. Then Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor received beaned in Game 2, precipitating an on-field confrontation between each golf equipment and two ejections. A fifth hit-by-pitch got here within the third inning Saturday, when Starling Marte was struck by Adon’s looping curveball — however this time, Showalter remained in his dugout, obtrusive with arms crossed.
A day after former Nationals starter Max Scherzer gained his first begin for New York, Bassitt — additionally an All-Star right-hander — did the identical.
Bassitt (1-0), who arrived from the Oakland Athletics in a commerce final month, gave up solely three singles — simply one among which left the infield — in six innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
The rebuilding Nationals drew a crowd of 21,369.