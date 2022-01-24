Giant Dangote oil refinery to begin production in third quarter | Fin24
Aliko Dangote. (Pic: File, Gallo Images)
- The Dangote
oil refinery in Nigeria is about to begin processing crude oil from the third
quarter of 2022.
- The
facility, estimated to price $19 billion to construct, has an put in capability of
650 000 barrels per day.
- Aliko Dangote,
is Africa’s richest man and is value $20.4 billion, in accordance with the Bloomberg
Billionaires Index.
Nigeria’s
large new Dangote oil refinery will begin processing crude within the third quarter
of this yr.
Mechanical
work on the refinery is full and “hopefully earlier than the tip of third
quarter we needs to be available in the market,” Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote
Industries Limited, mentioned in a briefing on the plant web site in Lagos.
The plant
will begin with a processing capability of 540 000 barrels a day, Dangote mentioned. “Full
manufacturing can begin perhaps, by the tip of the yr or starting of 2023,” he
mentioned.
The
facility, which is able to price an estimated $19 billion to construct, has an put in
capability of 650 000 barrels per day. Its output shall be greater than sufficient to
meet Nigeria’s gas calls for and switch Africa’s largest crude producer into an
exporter of refined crude.
Dangote,
Africa’s richest man, addressed reporters together with Akinwumi Adesina,
president of the African Development Bank, which beforehand supplied $300
million mortgage in assist of the undertaking.
The AfDB
head and Dangote mentioned potential collaboration to increase the billionaire’s
companies to extra African international locations to benefit from the free commerce space
settlement, in accordance with Adesina.
They additionally
talked about organising an industrial manufacturing corps on the continent made
up of the engineers that constructed the refinery. This will make sure that the abilities
gained might be shared with different international locations in Africa and outdoors the continent.
