Giant Dangote oil refinery to begin production in third quarter | Fin24

oil refinery in Nigeria is about to begin processing crude oil from the third quarter of 2022. The

facility, estimated to price $19 billion to construct, has an put in capability of 650 000 barrels per day. Aliko Dangote,

work on the refinery is full and “hopefully earlier than the tip of third

quarter we needs to be available in the market,” Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote

Industries Limited, mentioned in a briefing on the plant web site in Lagos.

will begin with a processing capability of 540 000 barrels a day, Dangote mentioned. “Full

manufacturing can begin perhaps, by the tip of the yr or starting of 2023,” he

mentioned.

facility, which is able to price an estimated $19 billion to construct, has an put in

capability of 650 000 barrels per day. Its output shall be greater than sufficient to

meet Nigeria’s gas calls for and switch Africa’s largest crude producer into an

exporter of refined crude.

Africa’s richest man, addressed reporters together with Akinwumi Adesina,

president of the African Development Bank, which beforehand supplied $300

million mortgage in assist of the undertaking.

head and Dangote mentioned potential collaboration to increase the billionaire’s

companies to extra African international locations to benefit from the free commerce space

settlement, in accordance with Adesina.

talked about organising an industrial manufacturing corps on the continent made

up of the engineers that constructed the refinery. This will make sure that the abilities

gained might be shared with different international locations in Africa and outdoors the continent.

initially a cement tycoon, is value $20.4 billion, in accordance with the Bloomberg

Billionaires Index.