Giant withdraws after declining club’s pride jumper

Greater Western Sydney participant Haneen Zreika won’t play this weekend after deciding to not put on the workforce’s pleasure jumper on non secular grounds.

Greater Western Sydney participant and practising Muslim Haneen Zreika won’t play this weekend after deciding to not put on the workforce’s pleasure jumper on non secular grounds.

Zreika, who was the primary Islamic participant to play AFL Women’s after making her debut in 2019, has grappled with the choice in current weeks earlier than in the end withdrawing from Friday’s conflict towards the Western Bulldogs.

Stream each match of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

It is known that she addressed her teammates earlier this week concerning her determination in what was an emotional and academic session for all gamers, which incorporates a lot of LGBTQIA+ group members.

It was not a call that was reached calmly by the 22-year-old, who has been working with the membership and the AFL within the lead-up to the sport.

She performed within the 2021 pleasure spherical, however the Giants didn’t put on a pleasure jumper. Zreika – who helps her teammates and their beliefs – strives to be a pacesetter inside the Muslim group and it’s understood that sporting the jumper in Friday’s recreation might compromise her standing inside her group.

She is more likely to attend the sport at Henson Park.

It has been an unchartered state of affairs for the membership, which stays firmly dedicated to its assist of AFLW Pride Round, its specifically designed jumper and what it stands for.

“It’s so important and such a big step for our club and our supporters,” Zreika’s teammate Rebecca Privitelli mentioned final week when the jumper was launched.

“I know our girls are really excited to pull on the jumper, it’s a big part of all our lives and I hope our fans feel the same way.

“There’s a lot of young boys and girls out there that need role models to look up to and I think the AFLW are doing an incredible thing to give young women and men that opportunity.”

The AFL has declined to make a touch upon Zreika’s determination to overlook Friday night time’s recreation.

Last week West Coast was criticised for being the one AFLW workforce to not put on a Pride jumper.

West Coast basic supervisor of group and recreation improvement Richard O’Connell mentioned the membership was acutely aware of not speeding the method for desiging a pleasure jumper and was focusing this season on releasing its AFLW Indigenous jumper.

The membership’s AFLW coach Michael Prior then got here below hearth for refusing to touch upon the problem, saying: “I talk about footy, not what we’re wearing. I think we’ve done the pride stuff to death, to be honest.”

He later apologised to anybody “who was offended by the report”.

ROUND FOUR: TEAMS AND TIPS

In a battle of the unbeaten Collingwood and Fremantle will face-off at Victoira Park with each squads dealing with line-up modifications. The Pies are returning dwelling after a hard-fought win in Geelong whereas the Dockers got here inside three factors of their highest ever rating – and 10 factors of the competitors’s main rating final week.

Thursday, January 27

Collingwood v Fremantle, Victoria Park, 5.40pm (AEST)

COLLINGWOOD

B: Butler Livingstone

HB: Fowler Schleicher Porter

C: Allen Brown Rowe

HF: Frederick Molloy Cann

F: Alexander Sheridan

Foll: Downie Bonnici Lambert

Inter: Newman Chiocci James O’Dea Casey

Em: Velardo Smith

In: Fowler Brown Chiocci

Out: Smith (omitted), Velardo (omitted), Chaston (omitted)

FREMANTLE

B: Verrier Stannett

HB: Pugh O’Driscoll Low

C: Antonio Bowers Cain

HF: Runnalls Tighe Antonio

F: Houghton Tuhakaraina

Foll: Strom Miller O’Sullivan

Inter: Roux McMahon Hyde Stewart East

Em: Sergeant Webb

In: McMahon Stewart

Out: Sergeant (rested), Toth (managed)

TIPS

Chris Cavanagh 19

Fremantle 1

GWS Giants 6

St Kilda 1

Adelaide 6

Brisbane Lions 12

North Melbourne 12

Gold Coast 1

Collingwood 18

Fremantle 12

Last Week 6

Sarah Jones 18

Fremantle 4

Western Bulldogs 20

St Kilda 12

Melbourne 7

Brisbane Lions 3

North Melbourne 9

Richmond 15

Collingwood 3

Fremantle 4

Last Week 6

Kath Loughnan 18

Fremantle 10

Western Bulldogs 5

West Coast 4

Adelaide 6

Brisbane Lions 15

North Melbourne 11

Richmond 7

Collingwood 17

Fremantle 11

Last Week 6

Liz Walsh 18

Fremantle 13

Western Bulldogs 2

St Kilda 12

Adelaide 3

Brisbane Lions 23

North Melbourne 15

Richmond 8

Collingwood 36

Fremantle 16

Last Week 6

Glenn McFarlane 17

Collingwood 17

Western Bulldogs 7

St Kilda 1

Adelaide 2

Brisbane Lions 15

North Melbourne 9

Richmond 11

Collingwood 20

Fremantle 3

Last Week 6

Chloe Molloy 17

Collingwood

GWS Giants

St Kilda

Adelaide

Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne

Richmond

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last Week 6

Mark Robinson 17

Collingwood 5

Western Bulldogs 15

St Kilda 2

Adelaide 8

Brisbane Lions 5

North Melbourne 12

Richmond 5

Collingwood 29

Fremantle 12

Last Week 5

Matt Turner 17

Collingwood 12

Western Bulldogs 14

St Kilda 3

Adelaide 15

Brisbane Lions 21

North Melbourne 2

Gold Coast 6

Collingwood 9

Fremantle 8

Last Week 5

Ebony Marinoff 16

Collingwood

GWS Giants

West Coast

Adelaide

Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne

Gold Coast

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last Week 6

Rebecca Williams 16

Collingwood 12

GWS Giants 8

West Coast 6

Adelaide 11

Brisbane Lions 14

North Melbourne 15

Richmond 13

Collingwood 10

Fremantle 8

Last Week 5

Lauren Wood 16

Collingwood 9

GWS Giants 11

St Kilda 10

Melbourne 16

Brisbane Lions 3

North Melbourne 19

Richmond 15

Collingwood 8

Fremantle 11

Last Week 5

Ellie Blackburn 15

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Adelaide

Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne

Richmond

Collingwood

Western Bulldogs

Last Week 6

Chloe Dalton 14

Fremantle

GWS Giants

St Kilda

Adelaide

Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne

Richmond

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last Week 5

Kate McCarthy 12

Fremantle

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Melbourne

Brisbane Lions

North Melbourne

Richmond

Collingwood

Fremantle

Last Week 4

Kiss of Death 1

Fremantle 13

GWS Giants 13

West Coast 13

Melbourne 13

Geelong 13

Carlton 13

Richmond 13

West Coast 13

Western Bulldogs 13

Last Week 0

WA border forces chaotic AFLW fixture shift

– Lauren Wood

The AFL will stage an AFLW double header subsequent Tuesday night time because it continues to fixture on the run to fight the continued Covid-19 disaster.

Two video games initially set for Round 6 and Round 10 — Collingwood v West Coast and Western Bulldogs v Fremantle — have been introduced ahead to Tuesday, February 1.

Collingwood’s Round 4 conflict with Fremantle — which was slated for this Sunday — has been introduced ahead to Thursday night time at Victoria Park.

As nicely as having to take care of enjoying squads being struck down by the virus — the Western Bulldogs being one of many groups hardest hit — the league can be working additional time within the wake of Western Australia’s onerous line border closure,

The Eagles and the Dockers, who’ve been primarily based in Victoria for a month of matches, had been anticipating to fly dwelling in early February.

But WA premier Mark McGowan introduced final week he wouldn’t be opening the state as anticipated on February 5.

Banking video games for the WA groups has grow to be a precedence.

The Bulldogs have performed simply one among three potential video games and two matches – Bulldogs v Suns and Bulldogs v Lions — are nonetheless to be scheduled.

The shifting fixture has been proving a significant problem for the semi-professional ladies’s gamers and consequently golf equipment have been offering letters to workplaces for go away necessities, care for youngsters and, in some circumstances, juggling medical therapies.

“The decision to schedule additional matches to the fixture for Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles was made in close consultation and with strong support from each club following updates to border restrictions relating to Western Australia,” AFL competitors boss Laura Kane mentioned.

“We remain cognisant of the outside-football commitments of many players and staff from WA who are currently on the road in Victoria, and we thank them for their commitment and understanding.

“The league will continue to work closely with each club and the AFLPA, and will remain led by the advice of respective state governments and relevant health authorities as we work through arrangements for the coming rounds. I want to thank the AFLPA for working with us to provide the flexibility required to progress the season.”

The Western Bulldogs have been cleared to play in Round 4 after being decimated by covid isolation protocols in current weeks.

“For the time being, the fixture remains a week-to-week proposition, and as such, we want to thank every AFLW Club, players and the AFLPA, umpires, venues, governments, ticketing agents and all supporters for their understanding,” Kane mentioned.

AFLW fixture chaos continues with extra video games below risk

The AFL Women’s fixture continues to be a shifting feast with not less than one recreation doubtlessly on the transfer this weekend.

The Herald Sun understands that plans are underway for Friday night time’s conflict between Gold Coast and Richmond to be moved to Sunday.

The league additionally has to contemplate the approaching way forward for Fremantle and West Coast who stay in Victoria for this weekend’s video games, however might have issue going dwelling as a result of the WA border is closed.

It comes as two delayed video games nonetheless stay with out instances slot – each the Western Bulldogs-Brisbane clash and the Bulldogs-Gold Coast clash have to be rescheduled.

The Lions’ assembly with Gold Coast and the Bulldogs’ conflict with Carlton had been known as off in Round 3.

As a part of fixturing on the run, Brisbane will play Carlton on Tuesday night time in a rescheduled Round 3 recreation.

The league has maintained that the fixture stays a week-to-week proposition because it navigates golf equipment being hit by covid isolation protocols and likewise border guidelines.

It says it will likely be led by the recommendation of respective state governments and well being officers.

With journey plans to contemplate, it’s endeavouring to make selections as rapidly as potential with the intention to enable golf equipment and gamers – a lot of whom work and examine – ample planning time.

The Dogs have performed only one recreation this season after weeks of being affected by isolation guidelines that decimated its enjoying shares.

“Disappointed not to play again this weekend but absolutely the right decision for our team’s health and safety,” skipper Ellie Blackburn posted on Instagram on Sunday.

“We’re even more disappointed to not play with it being Pride Round, something our club takes great pride in being a part of.”

Originally printed as AFLW 2022: All the latest news ahead of Round 4