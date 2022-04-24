Giants could opt for punting competition in draft

As a part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we study what the Giants would possibly do at every place. Today: specialists

When the earlier Giants entrance workplace signed kicker Graham Gano in the summertime of 2020, it didn’t really feel like a certain factor. Gano was 33 years outdated and had missed your complete 2019 season with a fractured left femur. As it seems, this is among the few presents the outdated regime left for the brand new regime to inherit.

Gano, in his two seasons with the Giants, has hit 60 of his 65 area purpose makes an attempt (92.3 p.c) and is a long-distance weapon. He is 14-for-14 on kicks of 40-49 yards and 12-for-16 on kicks of 50-plus yards. He can also be able to altering up his kickoffs to swimsuit the scheme and plan of assault every week.

Graham Gano prepares to kick off for the New York Giants. Getty Images

The resolution was made by this new group to maneuver on from punter Riley Dixon, who dealt with the job the previous 4 seasons, however battled inconsistency in 2021. He landed on his ft, signing with the Super Bowl-champion Rams.

Jamie Gillan was signed after averaging 44.8 yards the previous three seasons for the Browns. A former rugby participant, he was born in Inverness, Scotland, and is called the “Scottish Hammer.’’ Gano was additionally born in Scotland — what are the chances? Would the Giants, on Day 3, really take a punter, corresponding to Matt Araiza of San Diego State or Jordan Stout of Penn State? Unlikely, however they determine to herald competitors for Gillan.