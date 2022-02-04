Giants Release Timeline, Extensive Statement In Response To Brian Flores’ Lawsuit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants launched a extra in depth assertion in response to Brian Flores’ lawsuit Thursday.

General supervisor Joe Schoen went on the report two days in the past, saying the Giants had an intensive teaching search and that Flores was one of many finalists and he’d go away it at that.

Thursday, the workforce launched a timeline of the occasions of Jan. 27, which was the day that Flores interviewed with the Giants on the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Statement from the New York Giants Read: https://t.co/tQmv9jZddJ pic.twitter.com/KRjZEHi2qr — New York Giants (@Giants) February 3, 2022

The Giants’ assertion learn partially:

“The allegation that the Giants’ decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false. And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he “thinks” Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The textual content trade occurred the day earlier than Coach Daboll’s in-person interview even came about. Giants’ possession would by no means rent a head coach based mostly solely on a 20-minute zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that time. “In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick’s text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search.”

At the guts of Flores’ lawsuit towards the NFL is the Rooney Rule, which is meant to have an effect on racial equality in hiring practices for head coaches and entrance workplace personnel.

Pittsburgh Steelers proprietor Art Rooney II says there was enchancment so far as entrance places of work, however there’s nonetheless wanted enchancment in minority head teaching hires. The Steelers have the one African-American head coach within the league — Mike Tomlin.

Flores additionally claims his former Dolphins proprietor Steven Ross provided him $100,000 for each much less the workforce suffered in 2019 to get a greater draft place. He additionally claims Ross tried to get him to tamper with a potential unidentified free agent quarterback.

Ross responded by calling the claims “false, malicious and defamatory” and promised to defend his “personal integrity” in addition to that of the group.