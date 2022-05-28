Giants wilt under Brisbane pressure as Lions tighten grip on top four

The GWS Giants began quick however have been in the end outmuscled by Brisbane as an in-form Lachie Neale led the Lions to a 14-point win on the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.

After scoring eight targets towards the second-placed Lions within the first time period, the Giants wilted within the Brisbane warmth because the Lions tightened their grasp on the highest 4.

Neale, who’s within the form of type that received him a Brownlow Medal in 2020, completed with 39 touches and 9 clearances because the Lions overcame a six-goal deficit halfway by means of the primary quarter to beat the much-improved Giants.

Only Clayton Oliver and Jack Macrae have extra centre clearances than Neale this season, however he was supported by a 33-disposal efficiency from rising midfielder Jarrod Berry.