Giants wilt under Brisbane pressure as Lions tighten grip on top four
The GWS Giants began quick however have been in the end outmuscled by Brisbane as an in-form Lachie Neale led the Lions to a 14-point win on the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.
After scoring eight targets towards the second-placed Lions within the first time period, the Giants wilted within the Brisbane warmth because the Lions tightened their grasp on the highest 4.
Neale, who’s within the form of type that received him a Brownlow Medal in 2020, completed with 39 touches and 9 clearances because the Lions overcame a six-goal deficit halfway by means of the primary quarter to beat the much-improved Giants.
Only Clayton Oliver and Jack Macrae have extra centre clearances than Neale this season, however he was supported by a 33-disposal efficiency from rising midfielder Jarrod Berry.
A visit to the Gabba to face the second-placed Lions was at all times going to be a a lot sterner check for the Giants than final week’s 52-point stroll at residence to West Coast, however the Lions have been surprised by the fast-starting guests per week after succumbing to Hawthorn in a final-quarter upset.
Livewire ahead Toby Greene scored three first-quarter targets and James Peatling added two to his career-best three-goal haul final week because the Giants moved the ball from one finish of the Gabba to the opposite with ease.
The Lions didn’t assist their trigger by conceding two targets from free kicks within the Giants’ ahead 50, per week after giving up 36 free kicks to the Hawks, however they finally joined the celebration in a high-scoring first time period, with Lincoln McCarthy booting back-to-back targets to convey the margin again to 2 targets at quarter-time.
The Lions and Giants scored a mixed 14 targets in a high-scoring, free-flowing first interval, however each went goalless because the Lions managed the tempo within the first seven minutes.