Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day blessed with sunny skies

Sunny skies despatched spirits hovering at this yr’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, with temperatures topping 17C and an enormous array of shows, talks and reveals setting the proper scene for a day of household enjoyable.

Countryman is the official media accomplice for the occasion, which attracts hundreds to the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on the final Sunday every May.

More than 7500 folks flooded by means of the gates of the occasion on May 29, braving the gray skies to be rewarded with a day filled with household enjoyable which additionally included the annual WA Honey Festival and inaugural WA Olive Festival.

There was an enormous displaying of patrons from the Perth metropolitan space and the Perth Hills, in addition to loads of guests from the Wheatbelt — particuarly from close by areas together with Clackline and Bakers Hill.

The carpark was full by mid-morning and a gentle stream of tourists made their means by means of the gates between 9am and 4.30pm, with many exhibitors reporting a second wave of crowds about 3pm.

Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day president Jennifer Kent described it as an ideal day, buoyed by sunny skies and temperatures starting from 13C to 17C through the occasion.

“I spoke to a lot of people and the atmosphere was just fabulous, everyone was happy,” she mentioned.

“The weather was just perfect, the sun was shining most of the day and allowing people to move between all of the exhibitors about 80 exhibitors.

“The Honey Festival and Olive Festival really contributed to the event, the whole showgrounds was taken up from one side to the other… it is a huge drawcard to be able to have those two festivals there.”

WA Olive Festival coordinator Vincenzo Velletri mentioned the occasion was “very nice and very busy”, together with an olive oil competitors, producer shows, oil and olive tasting, and extra.

A number of meals truck cancellations — as a consequence of COVID-19 — proved to be a very good factor for those who did come to the occasion, with an enormous vary of meals nonetheless on provide and a few distributors promoting out by 3pm.

The occasion is widespread with households, with youngsters aged 16 and below in a position to enter free of charge.

Next yr’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will likely be held on May 28.