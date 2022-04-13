Gift that brought flood victim to tears

A devastated flood sufferer in New South Wales has been delivered to tears after a compassionate teenager gifted him a automotive.

Dylan Simpson misplaced his rental residence and automotive within the catastrophic floods that ripped by way of Chinderah, close to Kingscliff, in February.

He was sofa browsing and utilizing a motorbike to journey to work ever since, till 17-year-old Harry Ledger gifted him the keys of his automotive on Sunday.

Natasha Shearer, who helped Mr Ledger facilitate the donation of his Nissan sedan, mentioned Mr Simpson was shocked and overcome with emotion.

“He had no idea we were coming,” she mentioned.

“We brought him out to the car, we told him we had a few things for him in the car and the next thing, Harry handed him the keys.”

Camera Icon Flood sufferer Dylan Simpson broke down after he was given a automotive on Sunday. Supplied. Credit: NCA NewsWire

The 17-year-old from Kiama, south of Sydney, advised the ABC it was “the least” he might do after travelling to Lismore together with his household within the wake of the floods that claimed greater than 21,000 properties.

“When we’d heard and saw everything that was happening up there, we decided one weekend we would go up there and help out,” he mentioned.

“When you really look and understand what’s happening there and the devastation … it seems like it’s the least you can do.”

Ms Shearer advised reporters her son had saved as much as purchase a automotive for 2 years earlier than deciding he wished to donate it to flood victims.

“He bought it four months ago and decided that he wanted to do more and wished he could do more for people up here who are flood affected,” she mentioned.

“He was over the moon that he could give it to someone who really needed it.”

Camera Icon Houses in northern NSW had been fully submerged within the floods. Photo: Darren Leigh Roberts Credit: News Corp Australia

Ms Shearer and her household have been serving to with the flood restoration in northern NSW, donating greater than $3000 in money and merchandise.

The good Samaritan mentioned tons of of individuals had been nonetheless homeless and dwelling in an analogous scenario to Mr Simpson.

“Even though the floods have gone, there is still a big recovery happening,” she mentioned.

“It’s going to be months and months and months … there are so many people still homeless.”

The Tweed Shire Council mentioned greater than 500 properties have been declared uninhabitable throughout the area.