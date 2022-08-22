Gill’s 130 trumps Raza’s heroic 115 as rattled India make it 3-0

From 169 for 7 in a chase of 290, Raza’s knock introduced Zimbabwe to some extent the place they wanted 15 to win from 9 balls. But Raza, having already struck three sixes in reaching 115 off 94 balls, swung a slower ball from Shardul Thakur down the bottom and was caught by Gill diving ahead from long-on.

Raza then hit a six over the covers to start a 12-run forty sixth over, and introduced up his century within the subsequent over as Zimbabwe inched nearer. Thakur conceded simply seven off the forty seventh over together with his slower ones to make it 33 off 18. When Raza received strike within the subsequent over, he scooped Avesh extensive of brief wonderful leg for 4, after which clobbered him over the covers for an additional six subsequent ball. An inside edge off Evans’ bat then ran away for 4 to elevate Zimbabwe’s hopes additional, bringing the equation all the way down to 17 off 13. Avesh trapped Evans lbw subsequent ball to depart Zimbabwe’s hopes resting totally on Raza, however his wicket within the subsequent over all however sealed the sport for India.