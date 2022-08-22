Cricket

Gill’s 130 trumps Raza’s heroic 115 as rattled India make it 3-0

India 289 for 8 (Gill 130, Kishan 50, Evans 5-54) beat Zimbabwe 276 (Raza 115, Williams 45, Avesh 3-66) by 13 runs

A cultured maiden ODI century and a surprising catch within the penultimate over of a tense chase from Shubman Gill gave India an exciting 13-run win to finish a 3-0 whitewash after Sikandar Raza‘s preventing hundred had introduced the hosts again from the useless.

From 169 for 7 in a chase of 290, Raza’s knock introduced Zimbabwe to some extent the place they wanted 15 to win from 9 balls. But Raza, having already struck three sixes in reaching 115 off 94 balls, swung a slower ball from Shardul Thakur down the bottom and was caught by Gill diving ahead from long-on.

It got here down to fifteen wanted off the final over with only one wicket left, and Avesh Khan bowled Victor Nyauchi with a searing yorker that put the seal on India’s 3-0 scoreline.

Chasing 290, Raza led Zimbabwe’s cost virtually singlehandedly from the 18th over on, scoring his third century in six innings and his sixth general in ODIs at the same time as wickets fell round him. Zimbabwe wanted 95 from the final 10 with solely three wickets left and Raza and the steadfast Brad Evans introduced it all the way down to 52 off 30.

Raza then hit a six over the covers to start a 12-run forty sixth over, and introduced up his century within the subsequent over as Zimbabwe inched nearer. Thakur conceded simply seven off the forty seventh over together with his slower ones to make it 33 off 18. When Raza received strike within the subsequent over, he scooped Avesh extensive of brief wonderful leg for 4, after which clobbered him over the covers for an additional six subsequent ball. An inside edge off Evans’ bat then ran away for 4 to elevate Zimbabwe’s hopes additional, bringing the equation all the way down to 17 off 13. Avesh trapped Evans lbw subsequent ball to depart Zimbabwe’s hopes resting totally on Raza, however his wicket within the subsequent over all however sealed the sport for India.



