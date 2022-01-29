Girl, 10, drowns in Gordon’s Bay | News24

A ten-year-old woman drowned at a seaside in Gordon’s Bay on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics had been alerted shortly after 11:0 and located Gordon’s Bay medical officers and lifeguards on the scene.

According to ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, it’s understood that the woman and two associates had been swimming within the ocean.

“The two friends apparently alerted bystanders that she did not came out of the water with them.”

She was later discovered, and paramedics initiated CPR and rushed her to a close-by hospital.

“Sadly, she was declared dead shortly after arrival at [the] hospital,” Vermaak added.