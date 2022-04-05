Girl, 15, treated for shock after landslide as bodies of father, son recovered
A 15-year-old British lady stays in hospital and is being handled for shock after 4 members of her household have been hit by a landslide whereas bushwalking within the Blue Mountains on Monday.
The lady, who known as the emergency providers when catastrophe struck, was the one member of her household to stroll away unhurt following the landslide, by which her 49-year-old father and nine-year-old brother died.
The our bodies have been faraway from the positioning by police helicopter on Tuesday morning.
The lady’s 50-year-old mom and 14-year-old brother stay in Westmead Hospital in a crucial situation. Police mentioned the household have been in Australia on vacation from Britain.
Blue Mountains Area Command Detective performing Superintendent John Nelson mentioned state authorities have been working with the British consulate in an try and fly relations over to assist the lady.
“With the 15-year-old girl, who is the daughter in shock in hospital at the moment, we’ve focused on caring for her while the best medical care is given to her Mum and a brother and just trying to get that support for the young 15-year-old,” he mentioned.
“We’re working with the British consulate to make those inquiries back home in the UK. And then obviously once we have contact with family; trying to make those arrangements through the consulate to get the best possible care over here in Australia as soon as possible.”
“The site is still quite dangerous. There’s been quite a lot of weather, and we’ve got some weather to come as well; landslips can happen at any time.”