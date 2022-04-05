Girl, 15, treated for shock after landslide as bodies of father, son recovered

A 15-year-old British lady stays in hospital and is being handled for shock after 4 members of her household have been hit by a landslide whereas bushwalking within the Blue Mountains on Monday.

The lady, who known as the emergency providers when catastrophe struck, was the one member of her household to stroll away unhurt following the landslide, by which her 49-year-old father and nine-year-old brother died.

A police air rescue helicopter removes the our bodies on Tuesday morning. Credit:Dean Sewell

The our bodies have been faraway from the positioning by police helicopter on Tuesday morning.

The lady’s 50-year-old mom and 14-year-old brother stay in Westmead Hospital in a crucial situation. Police mentioned the household have been in Australia on vacation from Britain.