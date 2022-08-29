Girl, 16, in hospital after being stabbed at high school in Orange

A 15-year-old woman has been arrested after a 16-year-old woman was stabbed at a faculty in Orange in NSW on Monday, police say.

Officers from the Central West Police District had been referred to as about 1pm to Canobolas Rural Technology High School on Icely Road, the place they are saying they discovered the sufferer with stab wounds to her chest and arm.

The woman was handled by paramedics on the scene and brought to Orange Health Service in a steady situation.

The 15-year-old was taken to Orange police station the place she is helping police.

A criminal offense scene has been established.