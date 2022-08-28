Girl, 2, still missing nearly two months after dad allegedly took her ‘for the day’ and disappeared | News24
Zvidzai Genius Matavikwa is being sought by Western Cape police in reference to a lacking 2-year-old woman.
A
man who took his daughter from her mom to spoil her “for the day”
has not been seen since. He disappeared with the kid nearly two months in the past.
According
to Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Zvidzai
Genius Matavikwa and the two-year-old baby have been final seen on Saturday, 2 July.
Swartbooi
stated Matavikwa collected his two-year-old daughter Mika Zonke from his
ex-girlfriend.
“He
organized together with his ex-girlfriend, who’s the mom of the kid, that he
meant to spoil his daughter for the day.”
Swartbooi said:
Zvidzai never returned his daughter as agreed. Attempts to make contact with Zvidzai in a bid to return the child were unsuccessful.
“The
mom of the kid reported the incident on 7 July 2022, and a lacking individual
enquiry was registered for additional investigation.
“Mika
Zonke was final seen carrying navy denims, a pink jacket, and pink boots.”
Swartbooi
stated the Nyanga Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have been
looking for the help of the general public to find Matavikwa.
Anyone
with info on the whereabouts of Matavikwa is urged to contact the
investigating officer, Sergeant Andiswa Dlokolo, on 073 012 8918, or
alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may also be shared
by way of the My SAPS app, stated Swartbooi.
