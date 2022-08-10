Girl breaks down while singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Piya Tose Naina Laage Re in viral video. Watch

Many individuals have the flexibility to sing properly, and one such video of a lady singing successful Bollywood quantity is a living proof. The now-viral exhibits a lady singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Piya Tose Naina Laage Re. What has left individuals in splits is how somebody with a bewitching voice acquired rejected within the audition for a singing competitors. While many showered the woman with love, others boosted her by their encouraging phrases.

“Chota bachcha rota hai, lekin aawaz me dam dikhata hai [Little girl cries but has a lot of power in her voice],” reads the caption of the video posted on Facebook. The viral video exhibits the woman singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Piya Tose Naina Laage Re from the movie Guide. As the video progresses, the girl breaks into tears whereas giving a byte to a reporter. She then shares that she was rejected within the audition for a singing competitors and continues to sing the music in her melodious voice.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan additionally shared the video on his Twitter deal with and wrote, “The girl does not deserve to be rejected. Beautiful voice.”

Watch the viral video proper:

The video was shared on August 7 and has since garnered greater than 6.8 lakh views. It has additionally raked up greater than 35,000 likes and a number of other feedback.

“Don’t worry…She failed in reality show audition and Someone failed in exam but most important thing…you have to fight back because it’s life and it’s not about single audition or exam,” posted a person. “Improvement comes after rejection..~Jubin Nautiyal sir,” commented one other. “Just have some faith with this beautiful voice, she will go far. Every big artist face rejections,” shared a 3rd.