Girl dances to title track of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do

Much-awaited Bollywood movie Badhaai Do, a sequel to nationwide award-winning movie Badhaai Ho, launched on Friday. The Internet is abuzz with numerous posts associated to the film. Amid these, just a little lady’s dance to the title observe of the movie has captured folks’s consideration. Her dance strikes will certainly make you smile.

In the video, the lady dances heartily to the tune carrying a purple lehenga as she matches all of the steps of the lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, with the tune taking part in on a tv saved behind her.

The lady, whose identify is Tania, and her mom Sony are fairly standard for sharing such dance movies on Instagram. The duo has over one lakh followers on their Instagram and they’re identified to bounce to standard numbers.

“Once a QUEEN, always a QUEEN,” she captioned the video. Watch her wonderful dance efficiency under.

The video posted yesterday on Instagram has garnered greater than 2,700 likes up to now. Many Instagram customers commented on her wonderful dance efficiency.

“Amazing Tani,” an individual commented. “You are a Queen,” stated one other. Many folks left coronary heart emoticons on the put up.

The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, offers with the delicate topic of homosexuality.

What do you consider this cute dance efficiency?