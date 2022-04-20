Girl dies at Gold Coast home, police declare crime scene

Against the law scene has been declared after a lady died at a Gold Coast house on Easter Monday.

Police have been referred to as to a Coomera house about 8pm, the place a 12-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive.

The woman, who police mentioned suffered from well being situations, was later declared useless.

An post-mortem was anticipated to be performed on Wednesday, police mentioned, because the youngster safety unit continued to analyze.