Australia
Girl dies at Gold Coast home, police declare crime scene
Against the law scene has been declared after a lady died at a Gold Coast house on Easter Monday.
Police have been referred to as to a Coomera house about 8pm, the place a 12-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive.
The woman, who police mentioned suffered from well being situations, was later declared useless.
An post-mortem was anticipated to be performed on Wednesday, police mentioned, because the youngster safety unit continued to analyze.