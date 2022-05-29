Girl Dies By Suicide After Rape, 17-Year-Old Accused Detained: UP Police

The police visited the home of the sufferer on Saturday afternoon and met her household.(Representational)

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh:

Police have detained a 17-year-old boy in reference to the alleged rape and suicide of a minor in Saifni police station space in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, an official mentioned at present.

According to the police criticism lodged by the sufferer’s brother, the boy is a neighbour and he had visited their home a couple of days in the past, throughout which he allegedly raped the 15-year-old lady.

On studying concerning the incident, the lady’s kinfolk requested the boy to marry their daughter, however his dad and mom rejected the proposal saying that he was a minor, Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh mentioned.

The sufferer’s kinfolk alleged that she died by suicide as a result of the boy refused to marry her.

Based on the criticism of her brother, a case was registered and the boy was apprehended, police mentioned.

Meanwhile, the sufferer’s brother, who works as a labourer, instructed PTI, “On the day of the incident, the members of the accused’s family had approached us and pressured us against getting a police complaint registered. During the meeting, other community members were also present. We demanded that both of them would get married after they attain adulthood.” “They (the accused side) were not ready for the settlement. Meanwhile, my sister died by suicide and her body was found hanging from an iron rod of the tin shade inside the room,” he mentioned, demanding justice for his sister.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla visited the home of the sufferer on Saturday afternoon and met her relations.

“The complainant, who is the brother of the victim, had informed me that he was being threatened by the family members of the accused. I have instructed the Circle Officer and other police officials to take action against the other accused, who have threatened the complainant,” the SP mentioned.

He added that the district Justice of the Peace might be knowledgeable concerning the matter and efforts might be made to offer compensation to the sufferer’s household.

