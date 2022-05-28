Girl graduates from NYU along with singer Taylor Swift. Video goes viral

Everyone remembers the day of their commencement as it’s a actually particular second when one receives their school diploma in entrance of their household and associates. However, this woman had one more reason that made her commencement ceremony all of the extra memorable. In a video posted on Instagram, she shared how she graduated together with singer Taylor Swift from the New York University (NYU). Grammy winner Taylor Swift was not too long ago awarded an honorary doctorate in fantastic arts by NYU.

The video was posted by the Instagram account cybersecurity.woman on May 19 and it’s got greater than 11.4 million views up to now, making it viral. “POV: You are graduating with Dr. Taylor Swift,” says the textual content on the video. In the video, the woman named Kiran is seen in her commencement gown and cap. She received the possibility to see Taylor Swift who can also be carrying the identical commencement gown and cap as she is strolling contained in the Yankee Stadium the place the ceremony was held.

“I cannot shut up about this, literally a dream come true,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“You won this trend,” commented an Instagram person. “I would write in my resume “graduated with Taylor Swift”,” wrote one other. “Imagine being so damn lucky,” stated a 3rd.

Singer, author, director and producer, Taylor debuted within the music trade on the age of 15. Winning a number of titles ever since then, her current album Folklore turned the album of the 12 months on the 2021 Grammys.

What are your ideas about this woman who received the possibility to graduate with Taylor Swift?