Girl joins folk dancers in Karnataka’s Udipi, steals the show. Watch

A video involving a child and a gaggle of folks dancers has was a supply of leisure for a lot of on Twitter. The healthful video exhibits the baby becoming a member of a folk dance efficiency and stealing the present. Shared on the Twitter deal with Visit Udupi, the video makes for a pleasant watch.

The video opens to point out the baby standing in entrance of one of many folks dancers. Within moments, he invitations her to bounce. What follows subsequent is an enthusiastic efficiency by the lady. This is one in every of such movies that will go away you grinning from ear to ear.

“OMG! This is super cute,” learn the caption posted together with the video. In a tweet on the thread, some extra details about the people dance was additionally shared. “Pili Vesha in “Tiger Masque” is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka. Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami,” learn the remark.

Take a have a look at the video:

