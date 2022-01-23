Girl survives heavy snowstorm by hugging a dog, Russian state TV reports

The woman, who just isn’t named within the report, left her faculty within the city of Uglegorsk final week however didn’t return house. The city sits on the west Russian island of Sakhalin, which had been slammed with heavy snow and winds reaching 38 to 50 miles per hour.

Authorities and native residents searched in a single day for the woman after it was decided she was lacking. Search events centered on homes with pets, as a result of locals reported seeing the woman taking part in with a canine the night earlier than her disappearance. The woman’s dad and mom additionally informed police how a lot she beloved to play with pets.

A volunteer discovered the woman the subsequent morning, sitting with the canine in its out of doors kennel and hugging it to maintain heat, based on Russian state TV.

The woman was taken to hospital and located to be wholesome, the report famous.