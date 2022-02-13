Girls, 2 and 5, rescued from 3rd floor ledge in Joburg CBD | News24

A JMPD officer has rescued two kids who have been trapped on a ledge after climbing out an open window on the third flooring of a Johannesburg constructing.

The women had climbed out whereas unsupervised.

The officer was assisted by a member of the general public, who climbed a avenue pole to achieve the women.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer rescued two kids who have been trapped on a ledge after climbing out of an open window on the third flooring of a Johannesburg constructing.

Acting Sergeant Tebogo Mailula, 33, was on patrol within the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday afternoon, with three different officers, when he observed a crowd gathered outdoors a constructing on the nook of End and Lilian Ngoyi Streets.

“The officers could see two little girls walking on a ledge of the third floor of a building where the crowd was, with a member of the public trying to reach out to them from another ledge of a lower floor,” mentioned the City of Johannesburg’s public security spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar.

“Mailula acted very swiftly and proceeded into the building. He went to the flat of the open window on the third floor, but he found it locked.”

The officers requested the constructing’s caretaker to unlock three flats on the third flooring, which helped them attain the little women – aged two and 5 years. A member of the general public climbed a avenue pole from the bottom flooring to supply help.

“The officers discovered that the mother had left the girls sleeping inside the flat, to go to a butcher. The girls woke up and realised they were alone and climbed out of an open window. The mother was surprised to see officers at her flat on her return,” mentioned Minnaar.

Mailula handed the little women to the care of their mom.

“Mailula was also shaking after he rescued the girls and had to sit down to calm his nerves,” added Minnaar.

The City’s Safety MMC, David Tembe, mentioned: “Mailula has today saved the lives of two little girls. I commend him for his swift action and bravery, for having requested the caretaker to unlock doors for him to reach the little girls, who were shaking and crying on a ledge of a building from which they could easily have fallen and possibly died.”