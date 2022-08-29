Girls dance to Kala Chashma inside an indoor volleyball court, video goes viral

The hit Bollywood monitor Kala Chashma, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, from the movie Baar Baar Dekho has been a fan favorite since its launch. And quite a few videos on the Internet showcase folks grooving to the well-known quantity. Just like this video on the Internet that showcases women grooving to Kala Chashma. The video has gone loopy viral on the Internet and is certain to carry your temper.

The video was posted on Instagram by the web page that makes use of the username _wholesomememeworld. It has been credited to a TikTok person, liv_opstad. The electrifying video reveals a bunch of ladies grooving to the music inside a volleyball courtroom.

Watch the video beneath:

The video, since being shared on August 12, has obtained greater than 4.8 million views. It has additionally obtained over 5.4 lakh likes and a flurry of feedback.

“Dayymm,” learn a remark. “Didn’t see that coming,” posted one other with a fireplace emoticon. “We as Indians approve. You guys won,” wrote a 3rd. “That was such a good set,” shared a fourth.

An Instagram person expressed, “She takes the crown. This is really the best one lol.” “How many times did you watch this? Yes,” enquired one other.