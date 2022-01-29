Girls dance to Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate’s Boring Day. Watch viral video

Recently, Yashraj Mukhate had taken to his Instagram web page to share a music Reel – Boring Day. It instantly hit it off with the viewers and went viral. In it, one also can see Shehnaaz Gill, a snippet of whose moments on the set of Bigg Boss was used so as to make this meme music. This viral music has sparked a development on social media the place persons are seen dancing to it. This viral dance video is not any totally different the place two women are seen shaking a leg to Boring Day.

The two women on this video are seen enacting the entire clip, whereas in addition they do some quirky dance steps together with it. The most well-known strains of this music go one thing like, “Such a boring day, such a boring people.” The two women are seen mouthing these strains in addition to performing some dance strikes that go along with it.

The caption that the video was posted with, reads, “Such a boring people. Super funny and cool mix by our all time favourites.” In the caption, in addition they tagged Yashraj Mukhate and Shehnaaz Gill.

Watch it right here:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 21. It went viral immediately and has gathered greater than 1.2 lakh likes thus far. The video has additionally obtained numerous supportive feedback, together with that of Yashraj Mukhate himself.

“Ayeeee soooo good,” Mukhate posted, together with a fireplace and a few laughing emojis. “So creative and funny,” commented one other. “Haahahaha loved it,” posted a 3rd. “Superb,” complimented a fourth.

What are your ideas on this viral Instagram Reels video?