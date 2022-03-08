Girls’ education key to gender equality, UN’s Fleming tells Euronews

Today is International Women’s Day – an annual initiative promoted by the United Nations to lift consciousness of gender-related points.

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications on the UN, has been setting out what wants to vary to make sure a gender-equal future.

She was talking to Euronews on the Dubai Expo within the United Arab Emirates, the place ladies’s rights have been underneath elevated scrutiny since the controversy around Sheikha Latifa, the Dubai ruler’s daughter who claims to have been forcibly confined since being allegedly kidnapped and returned to the nation 4 years in the past.

A report by the World Economic Forum mentioned the image was enhancing within the UAE but ranked the country 135 out of 156 for women’s economic participation and opportunity.

“What’s so key is girls’ education,” Fleming informed Euronews. “If you have all girls in school and not just in primary school, but in secondary school and the chance to go to university, that’s the foundation and the building blocks.

“I’m saying this as a result of now we have manner too many ladies out of college. What occurs when they’re out of college, they’re much extra subjected to violence, more likely to be married off and they’re much much less capable of articulate their rights.

“Of course, policies and laws make a huge difference. We see that countries that have quotas, that have laws that promote equality in the workplace, that have laws against violence and where there is justice, we see women rising to the top.”