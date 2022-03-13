Girl’s reaction after scoring in basketball game is just heartwarming to watch

Parents are the proudest when their youngsters excel in one thing. Whether it’s associated to lecturers or sports activities, youngsters at all times need to share their achievements with their dad and mom irrespective of how huge or small it’s. Like this video shared on Twitter that exhibits a lady going over to have fun along with her father after she hit her first shot in a basketball sport. The video is actually heartwarming to look at.

It was uploaded by the Good News Movement on Twitter on Sunday and has already acquired over 2,500 views. The video appears to be from a highschool basketball sport. It exhibits a lady hitting her first shot within the basketball sport. She will get so excited after hitting the shot that she runs over to her father and embraces him tightly. “My baby girl hitting her first shot in a game, my baby I love you,” says the textual content on the video.

“She makes her first basket ever in a game and runs straight into her father’s arms. Pure and beautiful reaction,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

(🎥:larryjmac1984)

The tweet acquired tons of reactions with folks praising the spirit of the woman and her father. “Emotional,” a Twitter consumer commented.

