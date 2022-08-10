Girls the ‘biggest losers’ after a year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Girls are bearing the most important brunt of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, in line with a brand new report by Save the Children.

Nearly a yr for the reason that group swept again to energy, younger ladies are extra possible than boys to be remoted, hungry and depressed, analysis reveals.

Save the Children discovered that just about half of women in Afghanistan will not be attending faculty, in contrast with 20% of boys.

It additionally discovered {that a} quarter of women confirmed indicators of melancholy in contrast with 16% of boys.

“Girls are bearing the brunt of the deteriorating situation”, said Chris Nyamandi, Save the Children Country Director in Afghanistan.

Nyamandi added: “They’re missing more meals, suffering from isolation and emotional distress and are staying home while boys go to school.

“This is a humanitarian crisis, but also a child rights catastrophe.”

Save the Children found that an economic crisis, drought, and new Taliban restrictions on schooling for girls have “shattered girls’ lives”.

The charity said girls it had interviewed reported an increase in demand for child marriages to help improve their family’s financial situation.

The Taliban came to power last August after leading an offensive across Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Nyamandi urged the international community to provide humanitarian funding to Afghanistan to improve the situation for the country’s children.

He said: “The solution cannot be found in Afghanistan alone. The solution lies in the corridors of power and in the offices of our global political leaders.

“If they don’t provide immediate humanitarian funding and find a way to revive the banking system and support the spiralling economy, children’s lives will be lost, and more boys and girls will lose their childhoods to labour, marriage and rights violations.”