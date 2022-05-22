Giroud double brings Milan Serie A title

Olivier Giroud has scored twice as Milan ended an 11-year wait to win the Serie A title with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo.

Milan solely wanted a degree on the Mapei Stadium on the ultimate day of the season to dethrone metropolis rivals Inter and so they made it mission achieved in model.

Inter rounded off their marketing campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Sampdoria on the San Siro, however it didn’t matter.

There have been no signal of nerves from the rampant Rossoneri because the excellent Rafael Leao set Giroud up for a double and in addition laid on the third objective for Franck Kessie in a very one-sided first half.

Stefano Piolo’s facet eased to victory in a celebration environment in Reggio Emilia on Sunday, ending two factors away from Inter to lastly declare the Scudetto as soon as once more.

Milan swarmed throughout Sassuolo from the beginning, Giroud forcing a save from Andrea Consigli with a bullet header earlier than Fikayo Tomori had an effort cleared off the road.

The Rossoneri have been completely dominant and an enormous contingent of away followers erupted within the seventeenth minute when Leao robbed Kaan Ayhan on the midway line and burst down the left earlier than selecting out Giroud, who put the ball between Consigli’s legs.

Leao was additionally the architect for the second objective simply after the half-hour mark, dispossessing Gian Marco Ferrari and pulling again from the byline for Giroud to comb residence.

Sassuolo have been unable to dwell with Leao and he surged down the precise earlier than laying into the trail of the onrushing Kessie, who fired residence brilliantly along with his left foot 9 minutes earlier than half-time.

Milan have been in full management and there was occasion environment as their supporters have been spared final-day pressure following a dream first half.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was given an ideal reception when he changed Giroud 18 minutes from the tip of what may be his final recreation for Milan and the striker had a objective dominated out for offside in opposition to Leao.

Hamed Traore rattled the put up late on and that was as shut as Sassuolo got here to a comfort as Pioli celebrated along with his gamers and employees on the touchline earlier than the ultimate whistle was blown.

Back in Milan Ivan Perisic opened the scoring early within the second half. Joaquin Correa then scored twice in two minutes to kill off the competition.

Perisic, whose contract expires subsequent month, was carried off on a stretcher after sustaining an harm within the build-up to that third objective.

Elsewhere third-placed Napoli received 3-0 at Spezia.

The final relegation place, which is between Cagliari and Salernitana, is to be determined afterward Sunday.