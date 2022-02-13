Give AAP A Chance, We’ll Deliver Welfare: Arvind Kejriwal To Goa, Uttarakhand Voters

Arvind Kejriwal has urged voters to convey AAP to energy with full majority.

Amritsar:

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the individuals of Goa and Uttarakhand to vote for his ‘new’ social gathering, a day forward of Assembly elections, promising to ship welfare and development-related work.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Kejriwal mentioned, “In Uttarakhand, Congress and BJP ruled for 10 years each. In Goa, Congress was in power for 27 years while BJP for 15 years. Both Congress and BJP have only looted the people of Goa and Uttarakhand. If you vote for them again, they will continue looting you. This time a new party-AAP is there. We will deliver on welfare, development-related works. Give AAP a chance.”

Citing growth works completed in Delhi in varied sectors together with schooling, well being and energy, Mr Kejriwal promised to ship the identical in each the states, if voted to energy.

In Uttarakhand, Mr Kejriwal promised to ascertain healthcare companies and faculties in all villages of the hilly state. He additionally assured that if his social gathering varieties the federal government within the state, they’d enhance employment alternatives to halt migration of youth from the state in the hunt for jobs.

“To the people of Uttarakhand, I want to say that AAP will bring adequate employment opportunities so that migration stops. We will generate jobs that will be sufficient for the youth living here and the ones who have migrated…We aim to bring all of them back,” he mentioned.

Similarly in Goa, apart from faculties, hospitals and rising employment alternatives, Mr Kejriwal mentioned that his social gathering will start mining inside six months, give land rights and promote tourism.

“AAP is promising the people of Goa that we will begin mining in 6 months (after coming to power, if elected)…Mining stopped for 10 years under the BJP government, so no point in voting for them. Vote for AAP, give us a chance,” the AAP nationwide convener mentioned.

Heaping praises for Chief Ministerial candidate in Goa, Amit Palekar, Kejriwal mentioned that he’s an “honest man” and doesn’t contain in corruption. For the social gathering’s Uttarakhand CM candidate, Col (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Mr ejriwal mentioned that after retirement, Kothiyal skilled 10,000 youngsters and acquired them admitted to the Army.

Taking a dig at Congress, he mentioned that these not in favour of the BJP ought to vote for AAP as all Congress leaders will be a part of BJP after outcomes.

“After results are announced on March 10, by March 11 all from Congress will join BJP. So I appeal to the people of Goa who want to see the BJP lose, don’t vote for Congress. Their vote will go wasted, it will go to the BJP. Give all your votes to AAP,” he mentioned.

Mr Kejriwal additionally urged the voters to convey AAP to energy with full majority.

Elections to 40 meeting constituencies in Goa and 70 meeting constituencies in Uttarakhand will happen on February 14.