‘Giving gyaan on Holi simply means that you guys forget the importance for rest 364 days “ – Kajol Kajol mercilessly trolled for urging people to save water; netizens call her ‘hypocrite’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Holi is the festival of colors and much like everyone Bollywood celebrities also love celebrating it. Kajol recently took to her Instagram to greet her fans with a Holi wish through a video.

‘Giving gyaan on Holi simply means that you guys forget the importance for rest 364 days “ – Kajol Kajol mercilessly trolled for urging people to save water; netizens call her ‘hypocrite’

Kajol urged people to save water and have a safe Holi. But somehow, her intention was misunderstood by her followers and they started roasting her on all the social media platforms.

The actress got mercilessly trolled in the comments section on Twitter and Instagram. They not only made fun of her message but also trolled spouse Ajay Devgn for the same. They went on to search movies of hers that involved excess use of water during scenes like Dilwale Dulhania Le jaaenge, Dilwale, Fanaa and later trolled her for being a hypocrite.

They also dragged Ajay Devgn’s brand endorsement with Vimal Paan Masala.

Someone in the Instagram post commented, “If using water and celebrating a festival can bring happiness to people, I would not term it as wastage of the resource as it’s the only day in a year people can be happy. Giving gyaan on HOLI simply means that you guys forget the importance for rest 364 days & suddenly realize the importance of water.”

Meanwhile, Kajol will subsequent star in Revathy’s directorial.

