Gladbach move closer to Bundesliga safety

Borussia Monchengladbach have missed out on a 3rd straight victory with their 1-1 draw in opposition to Mainz however even that has moved them one other step nearer to security within the Bundesliga.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring for the hosts within the thirty third minute with a low shot on the finish of a cultured attacking transfer of one-touch soccer.

Mainz improved after the break and Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a brilliant save from Jonathan Burkardt on the rebound after Leandro Barreiro shot in opposition to the put up.

Karim Onisiwo ultimately netted their deserved equaliser into the far nook within the 73rd.

Gladbach are twelfth and with seven factors from their final three video games eight away from the hazard zone with six matches left. Mainz are 4 factors forward of them in tenth.

Wolfsburg supervisor Florian Kohfeldt was solely capable of watch from residence whereas in COVID-19 quarantine as his crew slipped deeper into hassle by shedding 3-0 at fellow strugglers Augsburg in Sunday’s different recreation.

Iago gave Augsburg a dream begin when he curled the opening purpose into far proper high nook some 50 seconds into the sport.

An creative effort from Florian Niederlechner within the 62nd and Mads Pedersen’s blast into the roof of the online seven minutes later clinched Augsburg’s victory.

Augsburg are three factors away from the hazard zone, and have a recreation in hand in opposition to Mainz on Wednesday.