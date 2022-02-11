Gladys Berejiklian to join Optus

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has nabbed one other lofty job, taking over a place on the chief group of telecommunications large Optus in her first function after leaving politics.

She will be a part of Optus on February 28.

Ms Berejiklian resigned as premier in October after the state’s corruption watchdog disclosed the 51-year-old – premier from early 2017 – was beneath investigation for potential breaches of public belief.

ICAC is investigating whether or not Ms Berejiklian “exercised public functions” ready of battle given her secret five-year relationship with Mr Maguire, the previous Wagga Wagga MP.

Ms Berejiklian denies any wrongdoing.

While there have been rumours the Liberal occasion darling might put her hand as much as contest federal politics seats, Ms Berejiklian in December dominated out a return to politics.

“I’m looking forward to a much less public life. I won’t be contesting the federal seat of Warringah, or any other federal seat for that matter,” she informed 2GB on the time.

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin introduced her appointment to the newly created function of Managing Director of Enterprise, Business and Institutional on Friday.

“Gladys is a proven leader who demonstrated her renowned strength, leadership, discipline, and composure in successfully guiding Australia’s largest state through one of the biggest challenges in its history while earning the support and gratitude of the community for her tireless contribution,” Ms Bayer Rosmarin mentioned in an announcement.

“She also builds and fosters loyal and dedicated teams who really go above and beyond for her.”

“I believe she will be a game-changer for Optus.”

Ms Berejiklian, who will take up the function from February 28, mentioned she is wanting ahead to becoming a member of the group.

“I am excited and proud to join an organisation that impacts the lives of millions of Australians every day and prides itself in providing outstanding customer service,” she mentioned in an announcement.