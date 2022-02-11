Gladys’s next move finally revealed

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has made a bombshell announcement about her subsequent profession transfer.

Gladys Berejiklian has been appointed to Optus’ govt workforce in a “game changing” transfer, 4 months after she resigned from politics.

The former NSW premier has been appointed to the newly created function of managing director, enterprise, enterprise and institutional for the telecommunications large.

Optus chief govt Kelly Bayer Rosmarin mentioned Ms Berejiklian was a confirmed chief who “demonstrated her renowned strength, leadership, discipline, and composure in successfully guiding Australia’s largest state through one of the biggest challenges in its history.

“She also builds and fosters loyal and dedicated teams who really go above and beyond for her,” Ms Bayer Rosmarin mentioned.

“I believe she will be a game-changer for Optus. In bringing our business-focused teams together under this newly created role, I truly believe that our collective energies can deliver superior customer outcomes in market segments that continue to be dominated by the incumbent.”

Ms Berejiklian resigned from politics in October after the state’s Independent Commission Against Corruption introduced it could be investigating whether or not she breached public belief as a result of an undeclared relationship with disgraced former Wagga Wagga MP and ex-partner Daryl Maguire.

Despite being touted as a Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Warringah on this 12 months’s election, Ms Berejiklian declared she was trying ahead to a “private” life away from politics.

In December, Ms Berejiklian mentioned federal politics was “not something” she needed to do.

“I’m going in a different direction and I’m looking forward to the opportunities that next year brings,” she mentioned on the time.

Speaking about her new appointment, Ms Berejiklian mentioned she was “excited and proud” to affix Optus.

“(Optus) impacts the lives of millions of Australians every day and prides itself in providing outstanding customer service,” she mentioned.

“I look forward to working with Kelly and the executive team of Optus who are providing inspiring and innovative leadership in the telco sector.”

Ms Berejiklian’s successor, Dominic Perrottet, wished her effectively and mentioned Telstra, as Optus’ competitor, “should be worried today”.

“Gladys will be an asset in any organisation. Not only is she a great leader, but she achieves great outcomes,” he mentioned.

“Her professionalism and diligence will serve her very well.

“It’s a great pick-up.”

Ms Berejiklian is the most recent former NSW premier to make a transfer to the personal sector, after her predecessor Mike Baird took up a job at NAB in 2017.

During his tenure on the financial institution, it’s understood his whole yearly remuneration reached as excessive a determine as $2.29m.

He left the financial institution in 2020, pocketing $1.9m within the course of.

As NSW premier, Ms Berejiklian earned an annual wage of $407,980.

The function with Optus has been freshly created for Ms Berejiklian, with the corporate looking for to “unlock a greater share of the multibillion-dollar enterprise, business and institutional markets”.

Ms Berejiklian announcement comes on the eve of the by-election for her former seat of Willoughby.

She has campaigned for Liberal candidate Tim James, who final month instructed News Corp he had “big shoes to fill”.

Ms Berejiklian will begin her new function on February 28.

The corruption watchdog’s findings are as a result of be handed down later this month.

After Ms Berejiklian introduced she wouldn’t swap to federal politics final 12 months, Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned she was embarking on a brand new chapter in her life.

“Gladys has sort of blazed a trail, I think, for women in the Liberal Party and so many of the great professional women who are coming forward and standing up as part of our team have been inspired by Gladys’ achievements,” he mentioned.

“She’s been a trailblazer. She’s off to blaze a new trail now, but we wish her all the best for her future.”

But final week Mr Morrison was confronted with explosive text messages between Ms Berejiklian and an unnamed federal cupboard minister.

Network 10 political editor Peter van Onselen learn the texts aloud throughout the nationally televised speech.

“In one she describes you as, ‘a horrible, horrible person,’ going on to say she did not trust you and you’re more concerned with politics than people,” van Onselen mentioned.

Ms Berejiklian mentioned she had no recollection of the messages and reiterated her sturdy assist for the Prime Minister.