Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman post wedding picture with a sweet caption

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell acquired married to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman in a non-public ceremony on Friday. Soon after the marriage, the newlyweds introduced about this new chapter of their lives by sharing a picture on their respective Instagram pages. “Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22,” in addition they wrote whereas sharing the image. Less than an hour in the past, they shared one other image from their wedding ceremony ceremony and since being posted, it has created a buzz.

“Wifey & Husband. The best is yet to come,” they wrote and posted the picture. The image reveals Maxwell strolling hand in hand together with his spouse together with his again in the direction of the digicam. In the image, Raman is seen wanting backwards whereas portraying a slight smile.

Take a take a look at the image they shared:

Since being posted about 50 minutes in the past, the shares have gathered greater than 83,000 likes every, and the numbers are shortly rising. Both the posts have acquired tons of love-filled reactions from folks. Some additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. A number of wrote “congratulations” to want the couple.

“Happy married life,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “My favourite couple,” posted one other. “Nice pic,” expressed a 3rd.

