Glenn Maxwell to miss Pakistan tour, also likely to miss start of IPL due to wedding

Australia will miss Glenn Maxwell’s providers within the upcoming historic tour of Pakistan, confirmed the all-rounder. The 33-year-old is about to marry his fiancé Vini Raman in late March and could be away from cricket assignments in that interval. He’s additionally prone to miss the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as a result of his wedding ceremony.

It should be famous that Maxwell is the front-runner to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore this season with Virat Kohli stepping down from the function final yr. Hence, the franchise wouldn’t wish to miss his providers within the preliminary video games. However, Maxwell had publicly said that he would miss the Pakistan tour as a result of his wedding ceremony in November final yr.

Australia set to tour Pakistan for the primary time since 1998

Australia, who’ll be touring Pakistan for the primary time this century, are set to play three Tests, as many ODIs and a solitary T20I within the Asian nation. As the T20I leg would finish on April 5, a number of different Aussie stars together with David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis might need to overlook the primary few IPL video games.

Speaking of his wedding ceremony plans, Maxwell mentioned the conflict between his wedding ceremony and cricket duties was unavoidable as a result of fixed adjustments in schedule. “Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it,” Maxwell mentioned to Fox Cricket.

“So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is at present serving Australia within the ongoing five-match T20I collection towards Sri Lanka. Having gained the primary three video games, the Aussies have already clinched the collection however gained’t thoughts recording a whitewash.