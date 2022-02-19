Gliddon shoots truly as Phoenix outlast Bullets

Cam Gliddon has had a irritating begin to 2022 and his South East Melbourne Phoenix have been within the midst of a irritating week.

But the veteran guard discovered his vary simply when his aspect wanted it most because the Phoenix bounced again from a deflating loss to Melbourne United on Thursday to beat Brisbane Bullets 98-94 on John Cain Arena on Saturday night time.

Xavier Munford of the Phoenix is all focus in opposition to the Brisbane Bullets. Credit:Getty Images

Gliddon shot completely within the first half, scoring 14 of his 20 factors in 20 minutes, whereas Ryan Broekhoff had 18 factors, Mitch Creek 15 factors and Brandon Ashley added 13 factors off the bench.

Lamar Patterson led the Bullets with 27 factors and Robert Franks had 23 factors. Franks had a three-point shot to win it with three seconds left however he missed and Broekhoff pulled the rebound.