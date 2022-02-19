Gliddon shoots truly as Phoenix outlast Bullets
Cam Gliddon has had a irritating begin to 2022 and his South East Melbourne Phoenix have been within the midst of a irritating week.
But the veteran guard discovered his vary simply when his aspect wanted it most because the Phoenix bounced again from a deflating loss to Melbourne United on Thursday to beat Brisbane Bullets 98-94 on John Cain Arena on Saturday night time.
Gliddon shot completely within the first half, scoring 14 of his 20 factors in 20 minutes, whereas Ryan Broekhoff had 18 factors, Mitch Creek 15 factors and Brandon Ashley added 13 factors off the bench.
Lamar Patterson led the Bullets with 27 factors and Robert Franks had 23 factors. Franks had a three-point shot to win it with three seconds left however he missed and Broekhoff pulled the rebound.
The two golf equipment exchanged scoring runs and defensive lapses for a lot of the match and it made for an entertaining affair.
The NBL could also be disenchanted that Phoenix’s Chinese centre Zhou Qi was in foul bother simply two minutes into the sport as he sat out a lot of the primary half, which might find yourself decreasing the viewers in China. It was reportedly two million viewers of their earlier recreation because the Bullets even have a Chinese centre in Chuanxing Liu, who solely performed a handful of minutes off the bench.
A piping scorching cameo from Gliddon pushed the Phoenix into the lead at quarter-time as he made 4 of 4 from the three-point line, together with a shot on the buzzer for a 30-23 lead.
Gliddon continued firing within the second time period, taking his tally to 14 factors whereas his kind opened room for Broekhoff and Creek, with the lead rising to 44-33 earlier than Tannar Krebs and Isaiah Moss led a fightback to chop the result in 50-47 at half-time.