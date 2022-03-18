Glitch cuts Putin speech on TV: Kremlin

The Kremlin says a technical glitch was behind the interrupted transmission of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech to a packed Moscow stadium to mark the eighth anniversary of Crimea’s annexation.

Russian state tv abruptly reduce away from Putin hailing what Russia calls its particular operation in Ukraine and the bravery of its troopers, to point out patriotic songs being performed on the occasion as a substitute.

It later aired the total speech, which ended a couple of seconds after the cutaway with Putin leaving the stage as hundreds of spectators waved Russian flags on the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium.

Cited by RIA information company, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated a server glitch had brought about the interruption.

Russia despatched tens of hundreds of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbour’s navy capabilities and root out folks it known as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the US and lots of of its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to drive it to withdraw its forces.