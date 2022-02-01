Global Ambassador Didier Drogba Spends Holiday Season Giving Back to Special Olympics Cote d’Ivoire

Football legend and Special Olympics Global Ambassador, Didier Drogba, spends Christmas day with athletes from Special Olympics Cote d’Ivoire.

Football (Soccer) legend and Special Olympics Global Ambassador Didier Drogba, celebrated the 2022 festive season by giving again to his neighborhood in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Didier confirmed as much as shock over 200 Special Olympics Côte d’Ivoire athletes who had been overjoyed to spend time with him. As a bonus he gave items to the kids, together with enjoyable and academic video games.

A press release from the Didier Drogba Foundation reads: “Children are on the coronary heart of the actions of the Didier Drogba Foundation. This 12 months, 250 youngsters [including those from Special Olympics Côte d’Ivoire] acquired their items from the palms of Didier Drogba. We warmly thank our companions who made this operation attainable… Merry Christmas to all the kids of Côte d’Ivoire, Africa and world wide.”