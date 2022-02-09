Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17 pct in latest week, says WHO

The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17 % worldwide during the last week in comparison with the earlier week, together with a 50 % drop within the United States, whereas deaths globally declined 7 %.

The weekly epidemiological report from the UN well being company, launched late Tuesday, exhibits that the omicron variant is more and more dominant — making up almost 97 % of all circumstances tallied by the worldwide virus-tracking platform often called GISAID. Just over 3 % had been of the delta variant.

“The prevalence of the omicron variant has increased globally and is now detected in almost all countries,” WHO stated. “However, many of the countries which reported an early rise in the number of cases due to the omicron variant have now reported a decline in the total number of new cases since the beginning of January 2022.”

All advised, WHO reported greater than 19 million new circumstances of COVID-19 and beneath 68,000 new deaths throughout the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. As with all such tallies, consultants say such figures are believed to tremendously underestimate the true toll.

Case counts fell in every of WHO’s six areas besides its jap Mediterranean zone, which reported a 36 % leap, notably with will increase in Afghanistan, Iran, and Jordan.

In Europe, case counts fell 7 % — led by declines in locations like France and Germany — whilst nations in jap Europe like Azerbaijan, Belarus and Russia posted will increase. In the Americas, case counts fell 36 %, with the United States — nonetheless the one most-affected nation — reporting 1.87 million new circumstances, down 50 % from the earlier week.

WHO cited restricted knowledge in regards to the effectiveness of vaccines towards the omicron variant, whereas saying estimates confirmed decreased safety of the primary sequence of COVID-19 vaccines towards the variant for extreme illness, symptomatic illness and an infection.

Vaccines had been only to stop extreme illness from omicron.

The company stated booster doses improve estimates of vaccine effectiveness to over 75 % for all vaccines for which knowledge can be found, although the charges declined after three to 6 months after injection.

