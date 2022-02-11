Global COVID-19 cases top 400 mln: WHO

The variety of confirmed COVID-19 instances worldwide has surpassed 400 million, in accordance with the most recent knowledge from the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend stories citing Xinhua.

Globally, as of 5:13 pm CET (1613 GMT) on Thursday, there have been 402,044,502 confirmed instances of COVID-19, together with 5,770,023 deaths, reported to WHO, confirmed the info.

The United States has the best cumulative variety of confirmed instances and deaths. It has reported greater than 76.44 million instances and over 902,000 deaths, accounting for some 19 % and 15.6 % of the world’s totals respectively.

The United States is adopted by India and Brazil, which have recorded greater than 42.47 million instances and 26.77 million instances respectively. The two international locations’ demise toll stood at 506,520 and 633,810 respectively.

The three international locations mixed have accounted for greater than 36 % of all of the confirmed instances and a few 35 % of all deaths worldwide.

In phrases of WHO regional workplaces, Europe and the Americas have to date reported some 160 million and 141 million confirmed instances, in addition to 1,804,729 and a couple of,552,218 deaths, respectively. The two areas collectively account for some 75 % of the world’s complete of confirmed instances and over 75.5 % of deaths.