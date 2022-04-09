Global fundraiser raises over €9 billion for Ukrainian refugees

The international fundraising marketing campaign Stand Up for Ukraine, held on Saturday in Warsaw, obtained €9.1 billion for Ukrainian refugees.

The European Commission and Canada on March 25 launched the marketing campaign in response to a name by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The purpose was to mobilize governments, celebrities and people to assist refugee assist efforts in Ukraine and neighboring nations. The advocacy group Global Citizen is a associate within the marketing campaign.

According to the latest numbers from the U.N.’s refugee agency, over 4.4 million folks have fled Ukraine because the begin of the conflict on February 24.

Out of the €9.1 billion raised, €7.3 billion is earmarked for internet hosting refugees in EU member states or Ukraine’s neighboring nations. The remainder of the funding will likely be used to supply humanitarian assist to individuals who stay in Ukraine, however are internally displaced.

The marketing campaign included a social media rally on Friday, adopted by the event on Saturday in Poland, which has welcomed over 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Kyiv on Friday, attended the occasion hosted by Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda — whereas Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined them remotely.

The EU pledged €1 billion — with an extra €1 billion in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). A bit of over €4 billion of the entire sum are donations from world wide, whereas €5 billion are loans and grants from public monetary establishments just like the European Investment Bank (EIB).

“We will continue providing support. And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country,” von der Leyen stated.