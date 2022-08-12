Global outrage after Salman Rushdie stabbing attack

A stabbing assault on Salman Rushdie has been condemned by worldwide politicians and writers.

The creator, whose writing led to loss of life threats from Iran within the Nineteen Eighties, suffered extreme accidents within the assault which occurred on Friday moments earlier than he was about to offer a lecture in New York.

He stays in a crucial situation in a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, and is at present on a ventilator.

“The news is not good,” mentioned Andrew Wylie, the British author’s agent. “Salman will probably lose an eye, the nerves in his arm were severed and he was stabbed in the liver.”

The assault on the 75-year-old Rushdie has despatched shockwaves all through the world, with world leaders and writers voicing messages of help and championing free speech.

The world-famous creator was the goal for greater than 30 years of a fatwa by the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over his work “The Satanic Verses”, printed in 1988.

Police have recognized the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.

Matar was arrested on the scene, with the incident going down shortly earlier than 11 a.m. native time.

The motive for the assault stays unclear.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted he was appalled that Rushdie had been attacked, “while exercising a right we should never cease to defend”.

French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo, which suffered an Islamist assault in 2015, mentioned “nothing justified a fatwa.”

Iran’s state-controlled media have praised the attacker, who was instantly arrested and brought into custody, however didn’t assign a motive for the assault.

“Congratulations to this brave and duty-conscious man who attacked the apostate and vicious Salman Rushdie,” writes Iran’s ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan. “Let us kiss the hand of him who tore the neck of the enemy of God with a knife”.

However, atypical Iranians advised reporters at AP they feared the assault would additional isolate Iran.

“This will negatively affect relations with many — even Russia and China,” said Mahshid Barati, a 39-year-old Iranian geography teacher.

An AP reporter witnessed Matar storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, attacking Rushdie in the neck and abdomen while he was being introduced.

The Indian-born author was flown to the nearest hospital and operated on urgently, New York State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski told reporters.

Baroness Lady D’Souza, a British politician who led the defence of Rushdie after the fatwa, said the incident highlighted the threats faced by writers across the world.

“It seems to me that there’s one important lesson here, which is no one anywhere should ever, ever, ever be threatened with death for writing a novel,” she advised the BBC.

“Yet we seem to be living in a world, despite Salman’s fight, where that could well be a possibility.”

Police didn’t give a motive for the assault.

Rushdie’s e-book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims contemplate it to be blasphemous because it makes options concerning the Prophet Muhammad’s life.

Iran’s chief Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or spiritual decree, calling for Rushdie’s loss of life one 12 months later, after the grinding, stalemate Nineteen Eighties Iran-Iraq warfare decimated the nation’s economic system.

A bounty of over $3 million has additionally been supplied for anybody who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s authorities has lengthy since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, however anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian spiritual basis raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that menace on the time, saying there was “no evidence” of individuals being within the reward.

That 12 months, Rushdie printed a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” concerning the fatwa. The title got here from the pseudonym Rushdie had used whereas in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence along with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” however his title turned identified world wide after “The Satanic Verses.”

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural nook of New York, is thought for its summertime lecture sequence. Rushdie has spoken there earlier than.

Rushdie was born on 19 June in 1947 in Bombay — two months earlier than India’s independence from the UK — and raised by a household of non-practising Muslim intellectuals.

After the fatwa was issued calling for his assassination, the creator was compelled to dwell in hiding beneath police safety.

He has lived a comparatively regular life in New York since then, defending his books as satire.