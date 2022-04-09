Global pledging event raises 10.1 billion euros for Ukraine

A world pledging occasion for Ukrainian refugees known as Stand Up for Ukraine has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen stated in Warsaw on Saturday.

“The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine, with an additional billion pledged by EBRD [the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development],” von der Leyen stated.

The occasion convened by the EU and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to boost cash for internally displaced individuals in Ukraine and refugees from the war-ravaged nation, organizers stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Artists together with Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Chris Rock joined the marketing campaign alongside world leaders pledging for his or her international locations.

More than 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion started on February 24.

Most of them have headed to EU international locations together with neighboring Poland which has taken in additional than 2.5 million refugees up to now.

Von der Leyen hailed the earnings from the occasion as “fantastic” at a gathering in Warsaw on Saturday.

In an announcement, she promised that “more will come.”

“The solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide offers some light in this dark hour,” von der Leyen added.

“And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country. We will continue to Stand up for Ukraine.”

The Warsaw assembly was additionally addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Ukrainian courage has already united the whole democratic world,” he stated in a video message, calling on the West to slap extra sanctions on Russian banks and cease shopping for Russian oil.

Read extra:

Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

Russia revokes registration of Amnesty and Human Rights Watch

Elton John, Celine Dion support ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ social media rally