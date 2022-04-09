Global Pledging Event Raises 11 Billion Dollars For Ukraine

More than 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion started on February 24.

Warsaw:

A world pledging occasion for Ukrainian refugees known as “Stand Up for Ukraine” has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen stated in Warsaw on Saturday.

“The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine, with an additional billion pledged by EBRD (the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development),” von der Leyen stated.

The occasion, convened by the EU and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sought to lift cash for internally displaced individuals in Ukraine and refugees from the war-ravaged nation, organisers stated.

More than 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine for the reason that Russian invasion started on February 24.

Most of them have headed to EU nations together with neighbouring Poland which has taken in additional than 2.5 million refugees to this point.

The occasion, partnered by the Global Citizen motion battling poverty, comprised a social media rally on Friday and a pledging convention on Saturday.

Artists together with Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox and Chris Rock joined the marketing campaign alongside world leaders pledging for his or her nations.

“We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine as this conflict unfolds,” Elton John stated on Facebook.

The 75-year-old rock legend known as on his followers to “help people whose lives have been turned upside down and leave everything behind for a safer life.”

“No one should have to experience this kind of tragedy,” John stated.

Von der Leyen hailed the earnings from the occasion as “fantastic” at Saturday’s pledging convention in Warsaw.

The European Commission alone has pledged a billion euros, of which 600 million will go to Ukrainian authorities and 400 million to “the frontline states that are doing such an outstanding job in helping the refugees that are coming,” von der Leyen added.

In an announcement, she promised that “more will come”.

“The solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide offers some light in this dark hour,” von der Leyen added.

“And once the bombs have stopped falling, we will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country. We will continue to Stand up for Ukraine.”

The Warsaw convention was additionally addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukrainian courage has already united the whole democratic world,” he stated in a video message, calling on the West to slap extra sanctions on Russian banks and cease shopping for Russian oil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)